Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC to kick off its first rough tender in 2023 in Dubai on the coming Saturday

Image credit: Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC

Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC has announced that it will start its first Tender of 2023 from 7th January – 11th January 2023. The company which is only a few Tenders old in DMCC has received an overwhelming response from clients worldwide.In continuation with its effort to bring original rough diamond assortments to its discerning buyers, Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC will Tender more than 35,000 carats of original African assortments consisting of beautiful Gem and Near Gem goods along with a huge range of 10.8 carat and above special stones.The Tender will take place at the DDE premise in Almas Tower at their Tender Facility. The viewings will close on 11th January 2023 at 18:00 hrs, last Bids to be received latest by 12th January 18:00 hrs followed by the results which will be out on 13th January 2023 at 12:00 Noon.For bookings kindly contact:Contact: +971 50 593 0064Website: https://dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com For media enquiries and any additional queries, please contact: