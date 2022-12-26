Exclusive
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC to kick off its first rough tender in 2023 in Dubai on the coming Saturday
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC has announced that it will start its first Tender of 2023 from 7th January – 11th January 2023. The company which is only a few Tenders old in DMCC has received an overwhelming response from clients worldwide.
In continuation with its effort to bring original rough diamond assortments to its discerning buyers, Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC will Tender more than 35,000 carats of original African assortments consisting of beautiful Gem and Near Gem goods along with a huge range of 10.8 carat and above special stones.
Image credit: Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC
The Tender will take place at the DDE premise in Almas Tower at their Tender Facility. The viewings will close on 11th January 2023 at 18:00 hrs, last Bids to be received latest by 12th January 18:00 hrs followed by the results which will be out on 13th January 2023 at 12:00 Noon.
For bookings kindly contact:
bookings@dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com
Contact: +971 50 593 0064
Website: https://dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com
For media enquiries and any additional queries, please contact:
media@dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished