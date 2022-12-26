Exclusive
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
2021: The most extraordinary year ever for watch auction business
In this record-breaking year, all the main auction houses achieved amazing broad-based growth across all key markets. Global watch auction sales from Antiquorum, Bonhams, Christie’s, Poly Auction, Sotheby’s and Phillips (in association with Bacs & Russo) soared to a record CHF 634 million in 2021, double the previous year and up 63% compared to 2019, before the pandemic.
This year has been the most successful year ever for Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo, the name of its watch arm, which sold a grand total of CHF 200.15 million, a record for any auction house, up 63%.
Across the board, in all auction categories combined, 2021 also marks Phillips’ most successful year in the company’s history, totalling CHF 1.02 billion. Nevertheless, the watch auction leader registered a decline in its market share from 38.8% in 2020 to 31.6%, to the benefit of its competitor, Christie’s.
2021 was also a record year for watches at Christie’s with CHF 189.6 million, a 152% increase versus 2020. Driven by the influx of new clients and a major contribution from Asian buyers, its market share jumped from 23.8% in 2020 to 29.9% in 2021. The auction house doubled its number of auctions to 32.
Overall, with total global sales reaching CHF 6.48 billion, the auction house reached its highest level of the last five years.
Sotheby’s watch auctions reached new heights in 2021, with sales reaching CHF 142.3 million for the first time, up 68%. Nevertheless, outpaced by Christies’ impressive growth, the auction house lost 4.3 9 points of market shares to 22.4%.
In 2021, Antiquorum operated 14 auction events, including 4 online-only events. With sales up 226% to CHF 69.9 million, its market share scored 11.0%, a very strong increase compared to 2020 (6.8%).
Bonhams and Poly Auction shared the remaining 5% market share.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished