PJSC ALROSA announces fulfilment of its Eurobond-2027 obligations in accordance with the requirements of Russian legislation

PJSC ALROSA (the “Company”) announces payment of the latest coupon in fulfilment of its obligations under a Eurobond issue in the amount of USD 500,000,000, maturing in 2027 (the “Eurobonds”), scheduled for payment on 25 December 2022, and due to non-business days in USA and UK, paid on 28 December 2022 (the “Coupon”).

In accordance with the Russian Federation Presidential Decrees No. 95, dated 5 March 2022, and No. 430, dated 5 July 2022, on 30 December 2022, the Company transferred funds to JSD NSD (National Settlement Depository) for onward transfer to Eurobond holders whose rights are recorded in the Russian depository infrastructure in accordance with the registers of Eurobond holders collated on 23 December 2022 (the business day prior to the date on which payment of the Coupon was due) as a result of the procedure to identify holders of ALROSA Eurobonds conducted by JSD NSD. The Coupon payment was made in Russian Federation roubles in accordance with the procedure determined by the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia on 8 July 2022.

The fulfilment of Eurobond coupon payment obligations as stipulated in the terms and conditions of the issuing documentation to holders whose rights are registered in foreign depository infrastructure (in particular through the Euroclear, Clearstream, and DTC settlement and clearing systems) remains technically impossible due to the sanctions imposed on the Company.

The Company is fully committed to its Eurobond payment obligations, and is taking all possible steps and measures to protect the interests of all its Eurobond holders in equal measure. The Company is considering possible ways in which it might fulfil its obligations in the current circumstances.



