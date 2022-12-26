Exclusive
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
PJSC ALROSA announces fulfilment of its Eurobond-2027 obligations in accordance with the requirements of Russian legislation
In accordance with the Russian Federation Presidential Decrees No. 95, dated 5 March 2022, and No. 430, dated 5 July 2022, on 30 December 2022, the Company transferred funds to JSD NSD (National Settlement Depository) for onward transfer to Eurobond holders whose rights are recorded in the Russian depository infrastructure in accordance with the registers of Eurobond holders collated on 23 December 2022 (the business day prior to the date on which payment of the Coupon was due) as a result of the procedure to identify holders of ALROSA Eurobonds conducted by JSD NSD. The Coupon payment was made in Russian Federation roubles in accordance with the procedure determined by the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia on 8 July 2022.
The fulfilment of Eurobond coupon payment obligations as stipulated in the terms and conditions of the issuing documentation to holders whose rights are registered in foreign depository infrastructure (in particular through the Euroclear, Clearstream, and DTC settlement and clearing systems) remains technically impossible due to the sanctions imposed on the Company.
The Company is fully committed to its Eurobond payment obligations, and is taking all possible steps and measures to protect the interests of all its Eurobond holders in equal measure. The Company is considering possible ways in which it might fulfil its obligations in the current circumstances.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished