Exclusive
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Iamgold surges on billion-dollar asset sales to fund Côté gold project in Ontario
The Toronto-based miner and developer said it’s selling its exploration and developments assets in Senegal, Mali and Guinea to Casablanca, Morocco-based Managem for US$282 million.
On December 26 it agreed to sell 10% more in the Côté joint venture to partner Sumitomo Metal Mining of Japan for US$340 million following the October sale of its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname to China’s Zijin Mining for US$360 million.
The asset sales almost cover Iamgold’s remaining US$1 billion in costs to construct the Côté project about 125 km southwest of Timmins. The project is about two-thirds complete.
Jackie Przybylowski, a mining analyst at BMO Capital Markets, called the stake sale to Sumitomo a well-timed bailout that increases the bank’s estimate of the project’s net present value to US$3.4 billion from US$875 million with a 5% discount rate.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished