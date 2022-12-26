Exclusive
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
CRISIL: Organised gold jewellery retailers’ revenue to grow 23-25%, retail sales volume to increase 16-18%
As per the report, the growth will moderate to 8-12 per cent next fiscal, given the higher base of this fiscal and due to the slower growth in disposable incomes courtesy the economic outlook. The organised jewellery retail sales volume is set to increase 16-18 per cent on-year to 670-700 tonne this fiscal, crossing the pre-pandemic level of ~600 tonne, supported by wedding and festival demand. Realisation will also support the revenue growth with an expected on-year increase of 5-7 per cent.
CRISIL sees operating margin decline 40-70 basis points on-year because of the increased marketing and store-related expenses and will stabilise at the pre-pandemic level of 6.7-7.0 per cent this fiscal and the next. The findings are based on a CRISIL Ratings study of 76 gold jewellery retailers that accounts for ~33 per cent of the annual revenue of the organised sector.
While the rising volume and store expansion is expected to gather pace, increase in penetration of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and mandatory hallmarking will aid volume growth and will help organised players grow, says CRISIL.
Also, increased availability of bank funding to established gold jewellery retailers is visible from improving gross bank credit to the sector, which is expected to continue over the medium term, the report added.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished