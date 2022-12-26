Exclusive

Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...

26 december 2022

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Indian gold trade calls for Government rules to curb fake hallmarked gold flooding market

The industry bodies and jewellers have already brought it to the notice of the government, and are now waiting for regulations to curb availability of fake hallmarked gold jewellery in the market. India is the world's second-largest gold jewellery market, and the consumers are at the risk of buying fake hallmarked gold flooding the market, says a report in Economic Times.
"Although the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has made hallmarking mandatory in gold jewellery retail, fake hallmarked jewellery is still in circulation in the country. Jewellery manufactured with smuggled gold at illegal jewellery manufacturing centres makes it to the retail market with fake hallmarking. Such gold is sold at a reduced price of ₹200-300 per gram. This is a huge challenge for jewellers doing business legally and ethically," said M.P. Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
Due to increased import duty on gold, a large amount of smuggled gold comes into the domestic market and is converted into jewellery at unauthorised jewellery manufacturing centres. And, the government ends up losing tax revenue worth billions annually, and fake hallmarking also misleads consumers into buying jewellery made of impure gold.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

