Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
IAMGOLD to sell Boto Gold project to Managem
Under the terms of the agreements, IAMGOLD will receive total cash payments of approximately US$282 million as consideration for the shares and subsidiary/inter-company loans for the entities that hold the company’s 90% interest in the Boto Gold project in Senegal and 100% interest in each of: the Diakha-Siribaya Gold project in Mali, Karita Gold project and associated exploration properties in Guinea, and the early stage exploration properties of Boto West, Senala West, Daorala and the vested interest in the Senala option earn-in joint venture also in Senegal. The remaining 10% of Boto will continue to be held by the Government of Senegal.
Inclusive of the total consideration is a US$30 million deferred payment to be paid out at the earlier of: six months after closing of the Boto Gold project and associated properties in Senegal, or at a time mutually agreed to by the parties.
