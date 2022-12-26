Exclusive
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Ora Banda secures loan from Hawke's Point for Riverina exploration
As per the media report, Hawke’s Point has agreed to provide Ora Banda with an unsecured loan of $11 mn loan. The proceeds from the loan are intended to be used by the company to fund resource development and exploration at Riverina, capital expenditure and general working capital.
There are no conditions to drawdown of the loan, and the company expects to receive the proceeds in December 2022. The company has also entered into an agreement with Hawke’s Point pursuant to which certain of the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries agree to pay a NSR royalty on gold doré or bullion produced and sold from the company’s existing mining tenements on and from 31 December 2023 in return for AUS$1.74 mn from Hawke’s Point (royalty). This royalty is payable at 0.9% NSR and is capped at a total of 900 000 oz of pure gold over 15 years. Hawke’s Point may request the grant of security by the relevant subsidiary with respect to the royalty.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished