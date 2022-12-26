Exclusive
Gennady Piven - President of the Academy of Mining Sciences of Russia
In 1977 he graduated from the Moscow Mining Institute. Doctor of Technical Sciences, Academician of the Russian Academy of Mining Sciences. He was awarded many government and departmental awards of the USSR, the Russian Federation and the Russian Orthodox Church.
He began his career in 1977 at the Norilsk Mining and Metallurgical Combine named after Avraamii Zavenyagin, where for twenty years he worked at the Oktyabrsky, Taimyrsky, and Skalisty mines, where he held the positions of Deputy Director for Production, Chief Engineer, Director, and Manager of the Norilskshakhtstroy Trust.
Gennady Piven participated in the organization and formation of OJSC Norilsk Mining Company, the world's largest producer of non-ferrous and precious metals turning its first director (1997-2000). Then he headed the Technical Development Department of RAO Norilsk Nickel (2000-2001).
2001 - 2002 – Vice-President for Industrial Policy of MMC Evrazholding; General Director of Evrazruda JSC.
2002 - 2004 - First Deputy General Director of OAO Investment Group ALROSA; President of JSC "Aldanzoloto".
2005 - 2007 - President of PJSC Severalmaz.
2007 - 2010 - First Vice President of PJSC ALROSA, the leader in the world's diamond mining industry.
2011 – 2015 - First Vice President of the Russian Platinum Group of Companies - one of the leading producers of platinum group metals in the world.
2015 to the present day - Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.
2018 - 2021 - First Deputy General Director - Chief Engineer of AGD DIAMONDS JSC.
2021 - 2022 - General Director of AGD DIAMONDS JSC.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished