Resolute extends Perenti's contract at Mako

Gold miner Resolute Mining has extended ASX-listed Perenti’s surface mining contract at the Mako gold mine, in Senegal, miningweekly.com reported.

The contract, which includes load and haul, drill and blast, grade control and crusher feed operations at Mako is worth an estimated $185-million over a four-year period.

Perenti has provided surface mining activities at the Mako mine since 2017, and the company said on Thursday that this contract extension includes updated commercial conditions and in-line with Perenti’s capital management policy, the company will optimise the management of existing fleet and equipment at the project, which is forecast to have a low capital expenditure requirement and generate sustainable returns.

“The Mako project has been a part of the AMS portfolio for several years and we are pleased that our strong operational performance and relationship with Resolute Mining, has allowed us to execute this contract extension, which supports our 2025 Strategy,” CEO Mark Norwell said.

“We are confident that our dedicated, predominantly local workforce will continue to deliver value for our client. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Resolute Mining at the Mako project as we seek to deliver enduring value and certainty for all our stakeholders.”



