Ural scientists discovered the source of Permian diamonds

Russian scientists have made an important discovery in the field of research of domestic diamonds, said the rector of the Ural State Mining University Alexey Dushin.

"The fact is that our university has been studying the genesis of diamonds in the Urals for a long time. There are two diamond-bearing provinces here - in the Circumpolar Urals and in the Krasnovishersky district of Perm Krai," he said in an interview with Interfax.

Dushin clarified that in the Krasnovishersky district, where industrial production ended back in 2015, specialists were engaged in the development of placer deposits.

"This is when there are diamonds themselves, but there is no root source. And in 2022, thanks to the new equipment of our research center, we discovered the root source - brecciated rocks bearing diamonds," the rector noted.

According to him, now it is necessary for the Russian academic community to recognize the results obtained.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





