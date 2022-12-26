Exclusive
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Ural scientists discovered the source of Permian diamonds
"The fact is that our university has been studying the genesis of diamonds in the Urals for a long time. There are two diamond-bearing provinces here - in the Circumpolar Urals and in the Krasnovishersky district of Perm Krai," he said in an interview with Interfax.
Dushin clarified that in the Krasnovishersky district, where industrial production ended back in 2015, specialists were engaged in the development of placer deposits.
"This is when there are diamonds themselves, but there is no root source. And in 2022, thanks to the new equipment of our research center, we discovered the root source - brecciated rocks bearing diamonds," the rector noted.
According to him, now it is necessary for the Russian academic community to recognize the results obtained.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished