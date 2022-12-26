Exclusive
Why are rough diamond prices falling? Edahn Golan has the answer
Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data, says that rough diamond prices are falling mainly due to lower demand for polished diamonds. He said the midstream sector of the diamond industry is now much more focused...
26 december 2022
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Hedge funds lose court fight for LME disclosure of nickel crisis communications
AQR Capital Management LLC and four other firms petitioned the court in September. The firms are challenging moves by the LME, which cancelled about $3.9 billion worth of trades on March 8, when futures spiked 250% in a little over 24 hours during a massive squeeze centered around a large short position held by tycoon Xiang Guangda. The LME had also suspended the market for a week.
“I am not satisfied” that the disclosure sought “would assist the dispute to be resolved without proceedings or would save costs,” judge Adrian Beltrami said in the ruling dismissing the applications by the firms.
AQR Capital, along with DRW Commodities LLC, Flow Traders BV, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC, and Winton Capital Management Ltd., have alleged the trades were canceled to bail out the large investor holding short positions.
The ruling is a setback for the firms that lost a combined $95 million during few days.
The LME’s lawyers had denied the allegations and said the exchange acted to avoid systemic risks from a $20 billion margin call that could have sent the market into a “death spiral” and threatened the LME’s own survival.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished