Exclusive

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

WB & HC estimate amount and footprint of critical minerals to produce clean hydrogen

Today
News

A joint report from The World Bank (WB) and the Hydrogen Council (HC) uses new data to estimate the amount and overall footprint of critical minerals needed to scale up clean hydrogen, as per World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) report.

Hydrogen is expected to grow sevenfold to support the global energy transition, eventually accounting for 10 percent of total energy by 2050.

A scale-up of this magnitude will affect demand for critical materials, including minerals and metals, needed for hydrogen technologies— electrolysers for renewable hydrogen, carbon storage for low-carbon hydrogen, or fuel cells using hydrogen to power transport.


Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



Print version