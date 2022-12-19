WB & HC estimate amount and footprint of critical minerals to produce clean hydrogen

A joint report from The World Bank (WB) and the Hydrogen Council (HC) uses new data to estimate the amount and overall footprint of critical minerals needed to scale up clean hydrogen, as per World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) report.

Hydrogen is expected to grow sevenfold to support the global energy transition, eventually accounting for 10 percent of total energy by 2050.

A scale-up of this magnitude will affect demand for critical materials, including minerals and metals, needed for hydrogen technologies— electrolysers for renewable hydrogen, carbon storage for low-carbon hydrogen, or fuel cells using hydrogen to power transport.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished