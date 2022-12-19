Exclusive
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
585*GOLD": how the structure of demand changed in 2022 and what to expect in 2023
The first key difference between 2022 and many previous years is that the share of gold in the structure of demand has begun to increase. Back in 2020, silver products significantly outperformed gold, reaching 60% of sales.
But in 2022, buyers began to prefer gold jewelry.
The second trend of the outgoing year is an increase in the share of sales of gold jewelry of a higher price segment with natural and grown precious (diamond, emerald, ruby, sapphire) and semi–precious stones. The demand for gold with these inserts increased by 11.3% compared to last year and by 21% by 2019.
Noticing the stability of this trend, "585* GOLD" brought to the market and in 2022 is actively developing a new sub–brand - the "585*Diamonds" chain, in the assortment only 585 and 750 gold with diamonds and all kinds of precious stones.
Now the network already has 10 facilities in different cities of the country, as well as shop-in-shop zones in the stores of the main brand. For the sub-brand, its own design and trading equipment have been developed, the area of the "islands" has been increased.
The third global trend of 2022 was the transition to a rational consumption model. Customers have become more attentive to the conditions of the loyalty program. They are more often interested in how to get and spend points. The share of customers who use cashback banking services has increased to 17%. It is important for buyers to receive bonuses from the amount of the check, and even when choosing jewelry gifts, they think about making the purchase bring additional benefits.
According to the estimates of the Department of analysis, Forecasting and Research of the 585*ZOLOTOY chain, these trends will continue in the first half of 2023 against the background of an increasingly rational approach to jewelry shopping.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished