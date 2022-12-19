585*GOLD": how the structure of demand changed in 2022 and what to expect in 2023

Today News

The network "585 * GOLDEN" analyzed the behavior of buyers and the dynamics of demand during the year and identified a number of trends that are uncharacteristic of previous periods.

The first key difference between 2022 and many previous years is that the share of gold in the structure of demand has begun to increase. Back in 2020, silver products significantly outperformed gold, reaching 60% of sales.

But in 2022, buyers began to prefer gold jewelry.

The second trend of the outgoing year is an increase in the share of sales of gold jewelry of a higher price segment with natural and grown precious (diamond, emerald, ruby, sapphire) and semi–precious stones. The demand for gold with these inserts increased by 11.3% compared to last year and by 21% by 2019.

Noticing the stability of this trend, "585* GOLD" brought to the market and in 2022 is actively developing a new sub–brand - the "585*Diamonds" chain, in the assortment only 585 and 750 gold with diamonds and all kinds of precious stones.

Now the network already has 10 facilities in different cities of the country, as well as shop-in-shop zones in the stores of the main brand. For the sub-brand, its own design and trading equipment have been developed, the area of the "islands" has been increased.

The third global trend of 2022 was the transition to a rational consumption model. Customers have become more attentive to the conditions of the loyalty program. They are more often interested in how to get and spend points. The share of customers who use cashback banking services has increased to 17%. It is important for buyers to receive bonuses from the amount of the check, and even when choosing jewelry gifts, they think about making the purchase bring additional benefits.

According to the estimates of the Department of analysis, Forecasting and Research of the 585*ZOLOTOY chain, these trends will continue in the first half of 2023 against the background of an increasingly rational approach to jewelry shopping.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





