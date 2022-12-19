The world's most expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max

Today News

The international company Caviar, engaged in jewelry design of Apple and Samsung gadgets, has created the world's most expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max worth 31,490,000 rubles.

The company encrusted the phone with diamonds from the jewelry giant Graff in the amount of 511 pieces, not counting the giant snowflake pendant.

The most expensive smartphone is called Diamond Snowflake. It is accompanied by a certificate confirming the authenticity of Graff diamonds.

Caviar is not limited to the release of the most expensive phone. On the website you can order the Crystal Snowflake SE (Swarovski Edition) model, which exactly repeats the design, only it is made of Swarovski crystals. The model is not inferior in beauty, but it costs several times cheaper.

The version with Swarovski crystals will cost 1,099,000 rubles.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





