“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

19 december 2022

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

STPL wins felicitations for outstanding contributions

STPL, the Surat-based leading diamond processing solutions company, has acquired two proud milestones not only in India but also in Europe, as per a press release from STPL.

Munjal Gajjar, Head of Research and Development, STPL company, has been named among the Top 100 Most Innovative People in the Photonics Industry by a publication 'Electro Optics'.The magazine publishes an annual list called 'The Photonics 100', which ranks only 100 individuals from the world who have made outstanding and significant contributions globally in the field of photonics.

In another milestone, the company STPL has been named in the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) '50 Most Innovative Companies' list of 2022. Established in 1993, STPL develops cutting-edge technological solutions for the diamond industry. Today, STPL is the only company in the global diamond industry that develops total technology solutions for all processes from diamond analysis and planning to diamond cutting, blocking and safe diamond trading.


Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



