STPL wins felicitations for outstanding contributions

STPL, the Surat-based leading diamond processing solutions company, has acquired two proud milestones not only in India but also in Europe, as per a press release from STPL.

Munjal Gajjar, Head of Research and Development, STPL company, has been named among the Top 100 Most Innovative People in the Photonics Industry by a publication 'Electro Optics'.The magazine publishes an annual list called 'The Photonics 100', which ranks only 100 individuals from the world who have made outstanding and significant contributions globally in the field of photonics.

In another milestone, the company STPL has been named in the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) '50 Most Innovative Companies' list of 2022. Established in 1993, STPL develops cutting-edge technological solutions for the diamond industry. Today, STPL is the only company in the global diamond industry that develops total technology solutions for all processes from diamond analysis and planning to diamond cutting, blocking and safe diamond trading.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished