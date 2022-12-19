Sokolov: the average receipt for jewelry in Russia increased by 16%

The average receipt for jewelry in Russia for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 16%, Artem Sokolov, managing partner of Sokolov jewelry holding, told RIA Novosti.

"The average check for the market for nine months has grown by 16%, for us – by 7%... Our average check is about 5,000 rubles, which corresponds to the market as a whole," he said.

Sokolov also noted that 80% of purchases made in the chain's stores are silver jewelry, but 65% of revenue comes from gold.

"If there are no significant fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate and exchange prices for precious metals next year, neither the prices nor the average check will change," Sokolov added.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







