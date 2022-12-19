Exclusive
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
SUNLIGHT launches a lifetime warranty for "Diamonds of Yakutia"
Among the largest jewelry chains, only SUNLIGHT has such a unique offer.
Diamonds of Yakutia is a collection of jewelry of impeccable quality, so SUNLIGHT can confidently offer customers exceptional warranty conditions. Now, when buying any brand product, the customer receives a certificate for a lifetime warranty.
The new service gives the buyer the right, for an unlimited period of time from the moment of purchase, to contact any SUNLIGHT retail store for quality control if a defect is detected in the product. If there is a shortage in the product, it will be possible to exchange the decoration for a similar one or order repairs.
The Diamonds of Yakutia collection includes a large selection of jewelry made of all types of gold and platinum. Of particular value are yellow diamonds, which are represented by 22 products in a classic design. These are beads, pendants and rings made in 585 yellow gold with hand-fixed diamonds in the reference cut "circle" with 57 facets and cut kushon.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished