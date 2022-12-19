SUNLIGHT launches a lifetime warranty for "Diamonds of Yakutia"

Today News

Jewelry chain No. 1 in Russia SUNLIGHT launched a service "Lifetime warranty" for jewelry SERGEY GRIBNYAKOV "Diamonds of Yakutia".

Among the largest jewelry chains, only SUNLIGHT has such a unique offer.

Diamonds of Yakutia is a collection of jewelry of impeccable quality, so SUNLIGHT can confidently offer customers exceptional warranty conditions. Now, when buying any brand product, the customer receives a certificate for a lifetime warranty.

The new service gives the buyer the right, for an unlimited period of time from the moment of purchase, to contact any SUNLIGHT retail store for quality control if a defect is detected in the product. If there is a shortage in the product, it will be possible to exchange the decoration for a similar one or order repairs.

The Diamonds of Yakutia collection includes a large selection of jewelry made of all types of gold and platinum. Of particular value are yellow diamonds, which are represented by 22 products in a classic design. These are beads, pendants and rings made in 585 yellow gold with hand-fixed diamonds in the reference cut "circle" with 57 facets and cut kushon.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





