Exclusive
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
Burkina Faso grants Nordgold license to develop new gold mine
A four-year license for the development of the Yimiougou deposit with an area of 31.44 square kilometers will allow achieving an estimated total production volume of 2.53 tons of gold.
The direct contribution of this production to the State budget of Burkina Faso is estimated at 8.1 million euros. Another 1 million euros is expected to be allocated to the mining industry development fund.
Nordgold, founded in 2007, was one of the first to start gold mining in the country through its two subsidiaries: Taparko mining company (Somita) and Bissa gold.
Nordgold already operates three fields in the north of Burkina Faso. In April, the company announced the closure of the Taparko mine for "safety reasons."
17 industrial mines in Burkina Faso annually produce about 70 tons of gold, which in ten years has become the country's leading export commodity, ahead of cotton.
According to the National Ministry of Mining, 1.5 million people are employed in the artisanal gold mining sector, whose annual production volume is additionally about 10 tons of gold.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished