Hedge fund AQR demands to force LME to hand over transcripts

Hedge fund AQR Capital Management and four others asked a British judge to force the London Metal Exchange (LME) to hand over phone call transcripts and meeting notes about the LME's March decision to cancel trades.

AQR and others filed legal action in September after a wild price spike in nickel spurred the LME to cancel deals worth billions of dollars, which they said led to "significant losses" for market participants.

Paul McGrath, a lawyer for the group led by AQR, said it was difficult to understand why his clients could not obtain documents which would further explain the LME's conduct.

He said their request would possibly uncover whether a relationship between billionaire Xiang Guangda and his Tsingshan Holding Group (THG) and the Hong Kong Exchange (0388.HK), the LME's owner, had anything to do with the decision to halt trading.

THG, one of the world's top nickel producers, faced massive losses on its short positions after prices soared to more than $100,000 per tonne on March 8 and trading was halted.

Chiefly among the reasons, James McClelland, lawyer for the LME, said, was to prevent a "Lehman-like event" in which many participants would face defaults, and to preserve market order, referring to the U.S. investment bank that collapsed during the global financial crisis in 2008.

Justice Adrian Beltrami paused proceedings to consider the arguments before determining his decision.



