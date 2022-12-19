Exclusive
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
19 december 2022
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
Hedge fund AQR demands to force LME to hand over transcripts
AQR and others filed legal action in September after a wild price spike in nickel spurred the LME to cancel deals worth billions of dollars, which they said led to "significant losses" for market participants.
Paul McGrath, a lawyer for the group led by AQR, said it was difficult to understand why his clients could not obtain documents which would further explain the LME's conduct.
He said their request would possibly uncover whether a relationship between billionaire Xiang Guangda and his Tsingshan Holding Group (THG) and the Hong Kong Exchange (0388.HK), the LME's owner, had anything to do with the decision to halt trading.
THG, one of the world's top nickel producers, faced massive losses on its short positions after prices soared to more than $100,000 per tonne on March 8 and trading was halted.
Chiefly among the reasons, James McClelland, lawyer for the LME, said, was to prevent a "Lehman-like event" in which many participants would face defaults, and to preserve market order, referring to the U.S. investment bank that collapsed during the global financial crisis in 2008.
Justice Adrian Beltrami paused proceedings to consider the arguments before determining his decision.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished