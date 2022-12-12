India's cut and polished diamonds export dips 4.17%, rough imports up 24.22% in November

Today News

India's gross export of cut and polished diamonds at $ 1248.41 mn in the month of November 2022 is showing a decline of 4.17% as compared to $ 1302.78 mn for the month of the previous year, as per statistics from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

The gross import of cut and polished diamonds at $ 111.74 mn in the month of November 2022 is showing a decline of 7.17% as compared to $ 120.36 mn for the same period of the previous year.

For the period April 2022 - November 2022, the overall gross export of cut and polished diamonds at $ 15355.09 mn is showing a decline of 5.43% as compared to $ 16236.19 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The gross import of cut and polished diamonds at $ 943.76 mn is showing a decline of 3.01% as compared to $ 973.01 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross import of cut and polished diamonds in DTA at $ 331.77 mn is showing a growth of 55.71 as compared to $ 213.07 mn for the same period of April.

For the month of November 2022, the overall gross import of cut and polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 611.99 mn is showing a decline of 19.47% as compared to $ 759.94 mn for the same month of 2021.

Rough diamond import for the month of November 2022 shows $1330.49 against rough diamond import of $1071.08 in November 2021, an increase of 24.22 %.

The gross import of rough diamonds at $ 11684.50 mn in April 2022 - November 2022 has shown a growth of 1.16% compared with the import at $ 11550.59 mn for the previous year. In volume terms gross import of rough diamonds at 85 395 000 carats during April 2022 - November 2022 has shown a decline of 23.91% compared with the import at 112 232 000 carats during the previous year.

Provisional gross export of polished lab grown diamonds for the period April 2022 - November 2022 at US$ 1227.77 mn shows a growth of 49.77% over the comparative figure of $ 819.76 mn for the previous year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





