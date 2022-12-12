Exclusive
“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
Yesterday
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
India's cut and polished diamonds export dips 4.17%, rough imports up 24.22% in November
The gross import of cut and polished diamonds at $ 111.74 mn in the month of November 2022 is showing a decline of 7.17% as compared to $ 120.36 mn for the same period of the previous year.
For the period April 2022 - November 2022, the overall gross export of cut and polished diamonds at $ 15355.09 mn is showing a decline of 5.43% as compared to $ 16236.19 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The gross import of cut and polished diamonds at $ 943.76 mn is showing a decline of 3.01% as compared to $ 973.01 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross import of cut and polished diamonds in DTA at $ 331.77 mn is showing a growth of 55.71 as compared to $ 213.07 mn for the same period of April.
For the month of November 2022, the overall gross import of cut and polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 611.99 mn is showing a decline of 19.47% as compared to $ 759.94 mn for the same month of 2021.
Rough diamond import for the month of November 2022 shows $1330.49 against rough diamond import of $1071.08 in November 2021, an increase of 24.22 %.
The gross import of rough diamonds at $ 11684.50 mn in April 2022 - November 2022 has shown a growth of 1.16% compared with the import at $ 11550.59 mn for the previous year. In volume terms gross import of rough diamonds at 85 395 000 carats during April 2022 - November 2022 has shown a decline of 23.91% compared with the import at 112 232 000 carats during the previous year.
Provisional gross export of polished lab grown diamonds for the period April 2022 - November 2022 at US$ 1227.77 mn shows a growth of 49.77% over the comparative figure of $ 819.76 mn for the previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished