Alrosa to exceed the plan for profit and diamond production by the end of 2022

The diamond mining company Alrosa will exceed the plan for financial indicators and diamond production by the end of 2022, diamond production is now at about 35.5 million carats. This, according to TASS, was announced by the company's CEO Sergey Ivanov.

"All financial results will exceed the forecasts that we discussed about a year ago. In terms of production, the company will exceed the plan. We are now going somewhere in the range of 35.5 million carats," he said.

Earlier, Alrosa predicted diamond production in 2022 at the level of 34.3 million carats against 32.4 million carats in 2021.

According to Ivanov, the company is currently "in a more lean mode" carrying out stripping and mining preparatory work, as well as engaged in import substitution for equipment - looking for domestic analogues or analogues from friendly states. At the same time, Alrosa continues to fulfill its social obligations, he added.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





