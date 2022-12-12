Indian gold refiners were unable to sell bullion for more than a month

Gold refining has come to a halt since refiners have not been able to sell bullion for over a month in India.

High duty on gold, now at 18%, encourages the entry of gold through smuggling. India has 40 refining units, employing 5,000 people and processing 300 tonnes of impure gold a year, as per a report in Economic Times.

Gold is smuggled from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka into Kerala and Gujarat. According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Smuggling in India Report 2021-22, 833 kg of smuggled gold, worth around ₹500 crore, was confiscated in FY22.

According to the World Gold Council, smuggling of the yellow metal may surge 33% to 160 tonnes in the calendar year 2022 compared with the pre-Covid period due to an increase in import duty on gold.

India being a negligible producer of gold, the demand is met through imports. India imports Dore bars as well as refined gold. In the last five years, imports of gold Dore bars comprised 30% of the total official imports of the precious metal.

Gold bullion is imported from the UAE at 1% discount under a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, but this is not extended to refiners, who account for 33% of the production. The market discount on gold is at $18 per ounce, possibly the highest in a long time.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished