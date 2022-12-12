Exclusive

“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research

The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

Indian gold refiners were unable to sell bullion for more than a month

Gold refining has come to a halt since refiners have not been able to sell bullion for over a month in India.

High duty on gold, now at 18%, encourages the entry of gold through smuggling. India has 40 refining units, employing 5,000 people and processing 300 tonnes of impure gold a year, as per a report in Economic Times.

Gold is smuggled from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka into Kerala and Gujarat. According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Smuggling in India Report 2021-22, 833 kg of smuggled gold, worth around ₹500 crore, was confiscated in FY22.

According to the World Gold Council, smuggling of the yellow metal may surge 33% to 160 tonnes in the calendar year 2022 compared with the pre-Covid period due to an increase in import duty on gold.

India being a negligible producer of gold, the demand is met through imports. India imports Dore bars as well as refined gold. In the last five years, imports of gold Dore bars comprised 30% of the total official imports of the precious metal.

Gold bullion is imported from the UAE at 1% discount under a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, but this is not extended to refiners, who account for 33% of the production. The market discount on gold is at $18 per ounce, possibly the highest in a long time.

 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


