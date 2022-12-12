Chief Geologist of ALROSA: reserves of Mir and Udachnaya pipes amount to 150 million carats

According to the results of the exploration, the reserves of Udachnaya and Mir pipes amount to 88 million and 62 million carats, respectively, said Konstantin Garanin, chief geologist of ALROSA.

He spoke in Yakutsk at the forum "Industry and exploration of Yakutia: through the 100th anniversary", finmarket.ru writes.

"We have completed the exploration of the Mir tube, which is 62 million carats of diamonds. (...) Next year or in 2024, we hope to put (on balance) 88 million carats of the Udachnaya tube. Also a big increase. We also hope for new discoveries that will allow us to keep this trend straight - more than 1 billion carats," he said.

The Mir mine was flooded during an accident in August 2017, when water broke into the mine from a spent quarry located at the top. The ore of the Mir deposit is characterized by a high content of high-quality diamonds. The Mir mine accounted for more than 10% of ALROSA Group's production before the accident.

The Mir tube restoration project involves the construction of a new mine, it will take from 6 to 9 years. Investments are estimated at 126 billion rubles.

Also earlier, ALROSA planned to put on balance the reserves of the Udachnaya tube in 2022 in the amount of more than 80 million carats. The tube does not narrow at the lower horizons, so the reserves of Udachnaya turned out to be much larger than originally expected.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





