“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
Chief Geologist of ALROSA: reserves of Mir and Udachnaya pipes amount to 150 million carats
He spoke in Yakutsk at the forum "Industry and exploration of Yakutia: through the 100th anniversary", finmarket.ru writes.
"We have completed the exploration of the Mir tube, which is 62 million carats of diamonds. (...) Next year or in 2024, we hope to put (on balance) 88 million carats of the Udachnaya tube. Also a big increase. We also hope for new discoveries that will allow us to keep this trend straight - more than 1 billion carats," he said.
The Mir mine was flooded during an accident in August 2017, when water broke into the mine from a spent quarry located at the top. The ore of the Mir deposit is characterized by a high content of high-quality diamonds. The Mir mine accounted for more than 10% of ALROSA Group's production before the accident.
The Mir tube restoration project involves the construction of a new mine, it will take from 6 to 9 years. Investments are estimated at 126 billion rubles.
Also earlier, ALROSA planned to put on balance the reserves of the Udachnaya tube in 2022 in the amount of more than 80 million carats. The tube does not narrow at the lower horizons, so the reserves of Udachnaya turned out to be much larger than originally expected.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished