“Now, a diamond is a thing we cannot do without” says Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO, General Synthetic Research
The ‘General Synthetic Research’ R&D Centre is a Russian high-tech innovative company manufacturing superhard materials for the electronics, mining, medical and jewellery industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is located...
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The head of the Arkhangelsk region met with the new head of AGD DIAMONDS
Currently, new diamond deposits are being searched in the Arkhangelsk region. The Governor, for his part, noted the need to continue the project on the synthesis of single crystals, which is being implemented jointly with the scientific and educational center "Russian Arctic".
"The enterprise that you have headed is extremely important for us, it is such a system-forming one. Taxes from diamond mining bring a large amount of revenue to the budget. The most important thing for us, frankly, is the project on artificial diamonds, which we launched as part of our scientific and educational center. I would also like continuity to be preserved here," Tsybulsky said.
"The company should continue its work. The company must determine the planning horizon beyond 2027, before which the reserves for extraction are declared. The company must, of course, increase its efficiency," Bakov said, in turn.
Diamond single crystals, experts say, are a progressive material and can be widely used in the creation of modern samples of electronics and X-ray optics.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished