The head of the Arkhangelsk region met with the new head of AGD DIAMONDS

Today News

The governor of the Arkhangelsk region, Alexander Tsybulsky, held a working meeting with the new head of the AGD DIAMONDS company, Mikhail Bakov, pomorie.ru reported.

Currently, new diamond deposits are being searched in the Arkhangelsk region. The Governor, for his part, noted the need to continue the project on the synthesis of single crystals, which is being implemented jointly with the scientific and educational center "Russian Arctic".

"The enterprise that you have headed is extremely important for us, it is such a system-forming one. Taxes from diamond mining bring a large amount of revenue to the budget. The most important thing for us, frankly, is the project on artificial diamonds, which we launched as part of our scientific and educational center. I would also like continuity to be preserved here," Tsybulsky said.

"The company should continue its work. The company must determine the planning horizon beyond 2027, before which the reserves for extraction are declared. The company must, of course, increase its efficiency," Bakov said, in turn.

Diamond single crystals, experts say, are a progressive material and can be widely used in the creation of modern samples of electronics and X-ray optics.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





