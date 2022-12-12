Mountain Province Diamonds сompletes previously announced refinancing transaction

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. today announces the closing of its previously announced refinancing transaction involving the issuance of US$195.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025 to refinance US$189,150,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's existing 8.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022.

The remaining balance of the Existing Notes, which matured today, were repaid with cash on hand. The New Notes accrue interest at a rate of 9% per annum, were issued at 97% of face value, and have a three-year term.

Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This refinancing package is a very positive result for the Company and for shareholders. To refinance in today's market with a solution that involves no share dilution to existing shareholders, and with a 9% coupon for US$195 million in debt addresses the refinancing requirement that was critical for the company. Mountain Province Diamonds now has the debt uncertainty dealt with, a discovery of a new extension to the Hearne kimberlite reported during 2022, an operational improvement plan being executed, and currently a strong underlying diamond market. During 2022 we also updated the 43-101 technical report on the Gahcho Kué mine which added almost $400 million in NPV post tax and royalties. I'm pleased to start 2023 with fresh funding and multiple growth opportunities."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





