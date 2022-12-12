Exclusive

12 december 2022

05 december 2022

28 november 2022

21 november 2022

14 november 2022

KoBold Metals invests in Zambia copper mine

A Bill Gates-backed mining startup, KoBold Metals is set to invest $150 million to develop a copper mine in Zambia.
This was announced at the US Africa Leaders’ Summit.
The Mingomba project is a joint venture with Australian private equity firm EMR Capital and Zambia's state-backed miner ZCCM-IH.
Mingomba contains 247 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 3.64% copper.
KoBold said the project has the potential to become "one of the world's top-tier mines”.
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema wants to increase the country's copper production from the current level of around 850,000 tons to 3 million tons per year by 2032.
"Our message to the world is that Zambia is here, and is open for business," Hichilema was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"This investment today is not about KoBold, it's not about ZCCM, it's not about Zambia, it's about all of these, and the rest of the world, as we grapple with climate change."
KoBold's investors include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate and technology fund founded by Microsoft's Bill Gates and backed by Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Virgin's Richard Branson.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

