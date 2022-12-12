Exclusive

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

Lucapa receives another A$8.8m tranche from Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo

Lucapa Diamond Company has received a further A$8.8M tranche from its 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) of Angola.
This completes the previously approved A$14.8 million repayment of SML's shareholder loan, it said. 
The National Bank of Angola had last August approved the full repayment of Lucapas' alluvial investment loan.
About A$20 million in SML dividends and loan repayments were repatriated from Angola to Lucapa this year.
 In addition, SML shareholders approved a further dividend of A$5.9 million and a loan repayment of A$5.9 million at the recent Annual General Meeting.
These payments will begin in the first quarter of next year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

