Lucapa receives another A$8.8m tranche from Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo

This completes the previously approved A$14.8 million repayment of SML's shareholder loan, it said.
The National Bank of Angola had last August approved the full repayment of Lucapas' alluvial investment loan.
About A$20 million in SML dividends and loan repayments were repatriated from Angola to Lucapa this year.
In addition, SML shareholders approved a further dividend of A$5.9 million and a loan repayment of A$5.9 million at the recent Annual General Meeting.
These payments will begin in the first quarter of next year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished