The Arctic now sees more snow and rain...

The Arctic is one of the fastest warming regions on Earth, which refers to a document, that for the past 17 years, has been charting climate impacts in the polar north, as per BBC News. The study tracks key Arctic indicators, or vital signs, and this year sees precipitation added to this list for the first time.

Prof John Walsh from University of Alaska Fairbanks said the sparseness of monitoring stations in the Arctic, especially out over the ocean, had always made it extremely difficult to judge some weather trends. But by taking two independent analytical approaches, using the data that does exist and a global climate model, it is now possible to get a meaningful picture.

According to Prof Walsh, heavy precipitation is the scene in recent times as Utqiagvik in northern Alaska had its wettest day on record just this past July. Over most parts of the Arctic, there are positive trends in the years' heaviest one-day and five-day precipitation amounts. This is especially true in the sub-Arctic North Atlantic, while the number of consecutive wet days is increasing over much of the central Arctic.

While freezing rain is becoming a bigger issue, Alaska's second largest city, Fairbanks, recently experienced a 35mm downfall. The problem is the ice layer that's left behind makes roads more hazardous and creates difficulties for foraging wildlife until the spring thaw comes.

Other complications include the rapid melt of heavier amounts of snowfall, which leads to flooding. Warmer temperatures mean more moisture is evaporating from the ocean, which will eventually precipitate out and show up as snow or rain. But the higher temperatures are also melting the sea-ice cover, exposing more ocean to evaporation, leading to further precipitation.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished