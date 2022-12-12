Exclusive

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

The Arctic now sees more snow and rain...




The Arctic is one of the fastest warming regions on Earth, which refers to a document, that for the past 17 years, has been charting climate impacts in the polar north, as per BBC News. The study tracks key Arctic indicators, or vital signs, and this year sees precipitation added to this list for the first time.

Prof John Walsh from University of Alaska Fairbanks said the sparseness of monitoring stations in the Arctic, especially out over the ocean, had always made it extremely difficult to judge some weather trends. But by taking two independent analytical approaches, using the data that does exist and a global climate model, it is now possible to get a meaningful picture.

According to Prof Walsh, heavy precipitation is the scene in recent times as Utqiagvik in northern Alaska had its wettest day on record just this past July. Over most parts of the Arctic, there are positive trends in the years' heaviest one-day and five-day precipitation amounts. This is especially true in the sub-Arctic North Atlantic, while the number of consecutive wet days is increasing over much of the central Arctic.

While freezing rain is becoming a bigger issue, Alaska's second largest city, Fairbanks, recently experienced a 35mm downfall. The problem is the ice layer that's left behind makes roads more hazardous and creates difficulties for foraging wildlife until the spring thaw comes.

Other complications include the rapid melt of heavier amounts of snowfall, which leads to flooding. Warmer temperatures mean more moisture is evaporating from the ocean, which will eventually precipitate out and show up as snow or rain. But the higher temperatures are also melting the sea-ice cover, exposing more ocean to evaporation, leading to further precipitation.


Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



