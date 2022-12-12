Exclusive
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
The import of diamonds from Russia accounts for 30% of the total volume of stones coming to Antwerp
According to Tom Neys, the official representative of the Antwerp World Diamond Center, since August 2021, the import of Russian diamonds has decreased by 75%, but still accounts for 30% of the total volume of precious stones entering Antwerp.
"Little by little we find new suppliers, but especially for small and medium-sized companies and traders it is very difficult. This is not achieved overnight," the Internet resource quotes Neys as saying.
The European Commission considered the possibility of including a ban on the import of Russian diamonds in the last two packages of sanctions against Russia, but abandoned it at the last minute because this initiative did not receive unanimous support from the member states of the European Union.
Belgium is blocking this proposal, despite pressure from the Baltic states, Poland and Ireland, which are determined to isolate Russia economically.
The owner of the diamond company Bright Diamonds, Dharmik Lathiya, like her fellow diamantaires in Antwerp, fears that the European Union, nevertheless, will include diamonds coming from Russia in the sanctions list.
According to Lathiya, this would not jeopardize the viability of her business, but would bring less profit and lead to higher prices.
"We have been trying to buy less from Russians for a long time, but they are reliable people and sell at a good price. It is difficult for them to find a replacement without losing money," said the owner of Bright Diamonds.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished