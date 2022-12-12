The import of diamonds from Russia accounts for 30% of the total volume of stones coming to Antwerp

Despite the fact that diamantaires in Antwerp today mainly import diamonds from South Africa, Canada, Botswana and Angola, they still buy a large number of products of Russian origin, the ara.cat writes.

According to Tom Neys, the official representative of the Antwerp World Diamond Center, since August 2021, the import of Russian diamonds has decreased by 75%, but still accounts for 30% of the total volume of precious stones entering Antwerp.

"Little by little we find new suppliers, but especially for small and medium-sized companies and traders it is very difficult. This is not achieved overnight," the Internet resource quotes Neys as saying.

The European Commission considered the possibility of including a ban on the import of Russian diamonds in the last two packages of sanctions against Russia, but abandoned it at the last minute because this initiative did not receive unanimous support from the member states of the European Union.

Belgium is blocking this proposal, despite pressure from the Baltic states, Poland and Ireland, which are determined to isolate Russia economically.

The owner of the diamond company Bright Diamonds, Dharmik Lathiya, like her fellow diamantaires in Antwerp, fears that the European Union, nevertheless, will include diamonds coming from Russia in the sanctions list.

According to Lathiya, this would not jeopardize the viability of her business, but would bring less profit and lead to higher prices.

"We have been trying to buy less from Russians for a long time, but they are reliable people and sell at a good price. It is difficult for them to find a replacement without losing money," said the owner of Bright Diamonds.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





