TAGS presents South African rough of $20mn in December tender

The rough market remains in cautious mood approaching the important Christmas season. With polished stocks at high levels in the manufacturing centers, rough production has slowed, and a solid level of seasonal polished pull through is required, says a press release from Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS).

According to TAGS, rough manufacturing in India is at around 50% capacity. This lack of appetite for rough has impacted tender/auction prices, particularly in sizes +3gr, over the past few months, and rough from the leading producers on the secondary market continues to be discounted. Conversely prices of smaller sizes -3gr and cheaper goods have been buoyed by demand to keep factories and workers operative. It is widely anticipated that this area of rough may also see a softening in price in the New Year.

As per TAGS there is a relatively optimistic outlook from retailers in US for the season, although jewelers are holding back on buying inventory due to concerns around economic developments, effectively stimulating the memo market further.The indications of a gradual easing of Covid 19 restrictions within China should also give hope to a gradual recovery in this important market as we move into the New Year.

TAGS presented another modest production of Southern African rough, totalling in the region of $20m. With several other tender events taking place through December in Dubai TAGS reportedly welcomed around 100 companies representing all the major centers. The company saw an increase in sales levels on recent tenders, selling over 70% of goods offered to 31 winning companies based across all the centers.

Stones above 10 cts performed more strongly, as did goods in the 3-10ct categories. However, 2ct sizes and 3-6grs remain sluggish, while as previously mentioned -3grs sizes are holding firm.

TAGS thanks all its customers for their participation at their events throughout the year and wishes them and their families a peaceful festive period and very best wishes for a Happy and Prosperous 2023.

The next Trans Atlantic Gem Sales event runs from 18th-24th January.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished