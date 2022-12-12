Exclusive

Tanzania's nickel producer Lifezone Metals considers listing in New York

Lifezone Metals, which plans to mine nickel in Tanzania, has reached a definitive agreement to merge with GoGreen Investments, creating the first nickel resource and green technology company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). 
Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the combined company will operate as Lifezone Metals. “Lifezone is bringing to market an economic solution that aims to reduce the impact on the climate at a time when there is a clear imbalance between supply and demand for responsibly sourced battery materials,” said GoGreen chief executive John Dowd.
“The company is developing what it believes will be one of the cleanest, most socially responsible nickel production facilities in the world. The proprietary technology has the potential to significantly lower the cost, as well as the environmental and climate footprint, of mineral processing.”
Lifezone Metals founder, Keith Liddell, said their partnership with BHP provides additional funding to support the development of the Kabanga Nickel Project. 
BHP has agreed to double its 8.9% investment in Kabanga Nickel and has the option to increase its stake by an additional 60.7%. 
The Tanzanian government has a 16% stake in Kabanga Nickels Tanzania's subsidiary, Tembo Nickel. Kabanga has a resource of 44 million tonnes containing nickel as well as copper and cobalt. Production is expected to start in 2026.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

