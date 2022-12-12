Exclusive

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

12 december 2022

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

Petra realises $42.3m from the third tender of FY 2023

Petra Diamonds, which produces diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania, has recovered $42.3 million from the third tender of its fiscal year 2023.

The miner sold 305,366 carats at an average price of $138 per carat.

Petra sold 885,136 carats during the same period in the fiscal year 2022, realising $128.3 million or $145 per carat.

“Petra’s third tender for FY 2023 saw a 2.2% increase in like-for-like prices on Tender 2 FY 2023, reversing the downward trend observed in the previous two tenders,” said company chief executive Richard Duffy.

“Although it is still too early to speculate on whether rough diamond prices have bottomed out, we are very satisfied with the overall result". 

“Prices in the 2ct to 10ct size ranges saw an upward movement in contrast to the recent negative trends, partly ascribed to improving expectations for the current festive season and potentially reflecting signals from the Chinese authorities with respect to an easing of lockdown restrictions.”

He said prices in smaller size ranges saw improved pricing which more than offset softer pricing in the 0.75ct to 2ct ranges.


Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



