Mountain Province Diamonds announced results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Today News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that at its special meeting of shareholders held on December 12, 2022 99.3% of the votes held by disinterested shareholders were cast in favour the previously announced refinancing transaction involving the issuance of approximately US$195.0 million aggregate principal amount of new senior secured second lien loan notes to refinance US$189,150,000 of the сompany's existing 8.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022.

At the Special Meeting, the company's disinterested shareholders approved the issuance of the New Loan Notes in an aggregate principal amount of $195,000,000, including to certain entities ultimately beneficially owned by Mr. Dermot Desmond, which would be used to refinance $189,150,000 of the Existing Notes with the remaining portion of the Existing Notes being repaid with cash on hand.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





