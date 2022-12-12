Exclusive
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
12 december 2022
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
The World Wildlife Fund publishes the rating of openness of environmental information provided by mining and metallurgical companies for 2022
This year, the first place in the ranking was taken by Polyus Gold. Besides, the top ten included the Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Works, Metalloinvest, Severstal, ALROSA, the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, PhosAgro, Norilsk Nickel, Polymetal and Kuzbassrazrezugol. Diamond mining company AGD Diamonds, once one of the leaders in the ranking, this year took the 22nd place.
Within this rating, companies are assessed in terms of environmental management, environmental impact and information disclosure. The rating is calculated for all segments - from field development and mining to mineral processing and is based on data on the activities of companies available in the public space in Russian. For companies with foreign assets, the rating takes into consideration their economic activity in the territory of the Russian Federation.
“Since the launch of the rating in 2016, we have recorded achievements in terms of the course towards openness and increasing the environmental responsibility of companies in the sector,” the rating organizers note. “Unfortunately, the crisis year of 2022 made adjustments to this course, and some companies from our rating were forced to restrict access to environmentally significant information. But we hope that this is a temporary measure, and next year we will again see their information on the environmental impact in our project.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished