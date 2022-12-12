The World Wildlife Fund publishes the rating of openness of environmental information provided by mining and metallurgical companies for 2022

Today News

The rating of openness of environmental information provided by mining and metallurgical companies in Russia is a project that allows stakeholders to receive objective and comparable information about the level of openness of mining and metallurgical enterprises and the scale of the impact of their activities on the environment.

This year, the first place in the ranking was taken by Polyus Gold. Besides, the top ten included the Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Works, Metalloinvest, Severstal, ALROSA, the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, PhosAgro, Norilsk Nickel, Polymetal and Kuzbassrazrezugol. Diamond mining company AGD Diamonds, once one of the leaders in the ranking, this year took the 22nd place.

Within this rating, companies are assessed in terms of environmental management, environmental impact and information disclosure. The rating is calculated for all segments - from field development and mining to mineral processing and is based on data on the activities of companies available in the public space in Russian. For companies with foreign assets, the rating takes into consideration their economic activity in the territory of the Russian Federation.

“Since the launch of the rating in 2016, we have recorded achievements in terms of the course towards openness and increasing the environmental responsibility of companies in the sector,” the rating organizers note. “Unfortunately, the crisis year of 2022 made adjustments to this course, and some companies from our rating were forced to restrict access to environmentally significant information. But we hope that this is a temporary measure, and next year we will again see their information on the environmental impact in our project.”



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





