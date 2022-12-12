Diamond production in Yakutia increased by 13% from January to November 2022

The Ministry of Economy of Yakutia reported that diamond production in the region has increased by 13% since the beginning of 2022, including an increase of 11.1% through ALROSA, the online resource reported yakutia-daily.ru.

Experts note that ALROSA is taking all necessary measures to ensure the stability of production activities in the current conditions. Work continues on important strategic projects, including preparation for the start of construction of the Mir-Glubokiy mine, transformation of the production unit and digitalization.

"In general, we see that the company's activities will continue to be aimed at maintaining the status of the world's largest diamond mining company," said the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





