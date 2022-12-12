Exclusive

Indian court rules in favour of Sarine for illegal use of pirated software

An Indian court has ruled in favour of dual-listed Sarine Technologies against the illegal use of the company’s Advisor® software.The lawsuits were filed in May this year.

On Dec 11, Sarine announced that the court found five manufacturers in Surat, India, guilty of copyright infringement and the illegal use of pirated Advisor® rough planning software.

According to the company, the court issued a 'quick and final' judgement against the infringers, Gopi Impex, Nirghay Impex, Pramukh Gems, Dhiren Diamonds and Bhumika Gems, due to the 'severity of the issue and the clear-cut evidence collected during the raids'.

In its statement, Sarine added that the court had “further ordered the immediate removal of the infringing software from the infringing parties’ computers” and that the court’s decision was clear that the use of unlicensed or pirated versions of Advisor® software is illegal.

"We are encouraged by the swift and decisive action taken by the Indian court. The court’s ruling has made it clear that any company using unlicensed or pirated Advisor® software is breaking the law. We intend to aggressively protect our IP and will continue taking action against any entities involved in infringement,” says David Block, Sarine’s CEO.


Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



