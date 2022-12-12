Tanishq's first US store is now open in New Jersey

India's Tata Group company Tanishq has opened its doors to the public for its first ever US store. Tata’s fine jewellery brand’s brick-and-mortar debut in the US is located on New Jersey’s Oak Tree road, the store houses the brand’s full selection of fine jewellery.

The store is designed to look modern but instantly recognisable as Indian. The outside of the store is illuminated in golden light and the two-storey interior features statement chandeliers and wooden latticework as well as pink sofas and illuminated glass cases to showcase more statement pieces of jewellery.

Tanishq also recently launched a new collection ‘The Carnival Edit’ in stores and online. With a more experimental, pastel take on fine jewellery, the collection’s new campaign features models enjoying a range of confectionaries with a festive mood. Inspired by the carnival’s adventurous rides and its cheerful music, Colour Me Joy - The Carnival Edit is a sight to behold in itself.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished