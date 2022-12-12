Gemfields realises record annual ruby, emerald auction revenue

Gemfields has raised $66.8 million from 98 lots of rough rubies auctioned between November 21st and December 8th.

Gemfields achieved an average price of $154.84/ct during the auction.

The rough rubies sold were recovered from Gemfields' 74% owned Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, the miner said emeralds from its 75%-owned Kagem mine in Zambia achieved record sales of $316 million this year, a 32% increase over 2021 auction revenue.

Montepuez's total auction proceeds for 2022 are $166.7 million, a 13% improvement over last year's record despite the difficult conflict conditions in the country’s Cabo Delgado Province.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished