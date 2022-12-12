Gemfields realises record annual ruby, emerald auction revenue

Gemfields achieved an average price of $154.84/ct during the auction.
The rough rubies sold were recovered from Gemfields' 74% owned Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique.
Meanwhile, the miner said emeralds from its 75%-owned Kagem mine in Zambia achieved record sales of $316 million this year, a 32% increase over 2021 auction revenue.
Montepuez's total auction proceeds for 2022 are $166.7 million, a 13% improvement over last year's record despite the difficult conflict conditions in the country’s Cabo Delgado Province.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished