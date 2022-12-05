Exclusive

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

Amplats revises mid-term production guidance

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world’s largest primary producer of platinum, has revised its medium-term outlook to reflect the changing operational environment. 

It said the Kroondal Joint Operation in South Africa, which is 50% own-mined material and 50% purchase-of-concentrate material and is coming towards the end of its life-of-mine, and the Siyanda purchase-of-concentrate agreement both switch to tolling agreements in 2024 and 2025, respectively. 

This will result in lower M&C production volumes, reflecting the change in commercial terms. 

Amplats said metal-in concentrate (M&C) production is expected to be between 3.6 – 4.0 million PGM ounces for the next two years from the previous guidance of between 4.1 million and 4.5 million ounces.

Refined PGMs production was also revised down to between 3.6 million and 4 million ounces from the previous target of between 3.8 million and 4.2 million.

The impact of the move to higher proportions of tolling material in 2025 moving M&C production guidance to 3.5 – 3.9 million PGM ounces.

Amplats is expecting M&C production of between 3.5 million and 3.9 million ounces and refined PGMs production of between 3.3 million and 3.7 million ounces in 2025.

Meanwhile, Amplats chief executive Natascha Viljoen said despite navigating through several headwinds, they maintained a stable operating environment and expect to close the 2022 financial year within guidance, with metal-in-concentrate of around 4.0 million ounces and refined production of about 3.8 million ounces.

Meanwhile, the platinum miner said it would decide over the next 18 to 24 months on whether to build a third concentrator at South Africa's Mogalakwena mine, taking capital efficiency, improved technology deployment and supply chain, and inflationary pressures into account.


Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished




