Amplats revises mid-term production guidance

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world’s largest primary producer of platinum, has revised its medium-term outlook to reflect the changing operational environment.

It said the Kroondal Joint Operation in South Africa, which is 50% own-mined material and 50% purchase-of-concentrate material and is coming towards the end of its life-of-mine, and the Siyanda purchase-of-concentrate agreement both switch to tolling agreements in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

This will result in lower M&C production volumes, reflecting the change in commercial terms.

Amplats said metal-in concentrate (M&C) production is expected to be between 3.6 – 4.0 million PGM ounces for the next two years from the previous guidance of between 4.1 million and 4.5 million ounces.

Refined PGMs production was also revised down to between 3.6 million and 4 million ounces from the previous target of between 3.8 million and 4.2 million.

The impact of the move to higher proportions of tolling material in 2025 moving M&C production guidance to 3.5 – 3.9 million PGM ounces.

Amplats is expecting M&C production of between 3.5 million and 3.9 million ounces and refined PGMs production of between 3.3 million and 3.7 million ounces in 2025.

Meanwhile, Amplats chief executive Natascha Viljoen said despite navigating through several headwinds, they maintained a stable operating environment and expect to close the 2022 financial year within guidance, with metal-in-concentrate of around 4.0 million ounces and refined production of about 3.8 million ounces.

Meanwhile, the platinum miner said it would decide over the next 18 to 24 months on whether to build a third concentrator at South Africa's Mogalakwena mine, taking capital efficiency, improved technology deployment and supply chain, and inflationary pressures into account.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished