“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

China acquires 32 tons of gold in a new addition to its gold reserves

Early this year, countries all across the world went on a gold-purchasing spree, including China. China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange recently disclosed statistics showing that it just made its first gold purchase of 1.03 mn ounces equivalent of 32 tons for $1.8 bn for its reserves in three years.

China now has 63.67 mn ounces of total gold reserves, or nearly $112 bn, up from 62.64 mn ounces before the purchase. It holds the sixth-largest gold reserve in the world, behind the US, Germany, Italy, France, and Russia.

Chinese media indicated that Beijing made the significant purchase in part to reduce the proportion of USD assets it possesses. Prior to Q3 2022, China sold $113.9 bn worth of US Treasury bill.

As rumours of worldwide recession in the upcoming year intensify, the buying of gold is also perceived as reflecting the rising volatility of global markets. China also used 1,100 metric tons of gold in 2017, making it the greatest consumer in the world.


Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



