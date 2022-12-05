China acquires 32 tons of gold in a new addition to its gold reserves

Early this year, countries all across the world went on a gold-purchasing spree, including China. China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange recently disclosed statistics showing that it just made its first gold purchase of 1.03 mn ounces equivalent of 32 tons for $1.8 bn for its reserves in three years.

China now has 63.67 mn ounces of total gold reserves, or nearly $112 bn, up from 62.64 mn ounces before the purchase. It holds the sixth-largest gold reserve in the world, behind the US, Germany, Italy, France, and Russia.

Chinese media indicated that Beijing made the significant purchase in part to reduce the proportion of USD assets it possesses. Prior to Q3 2022, China sold $113.9 bn worth of US Treasury bill.

As rumours of worldwide recession in the upcoming year intensify, the buying of gold is also perceived as reflecting the rising volatility of global markets. China also used 1,100 metric tons of gold in 2017, making it the greatest consumer in the world.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished