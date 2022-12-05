Exclusive
“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd
Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...
Yesterday
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
ALROSA may pay an additional 19 billion rubles to the budget in the first quarter of 2023
"We are currently amending the Tax Code to increase for a limited period, for the first quarter of 2023, the mineral extraction tax by 19 billion rubles for natural diamonds that are mined by ALROSA," he said.
"We have prepared the relevant amendments, on Monday they will be considered at the commission on legislative activity and submitted to the State Duma next week," the Deputy Finance Minister said.
At the same time, the State Duma Budget Committee approved government amendments to the Budget Code, which temporarily, for two months, change the current redistribution of mineral extraction tax from diamond mining to the budget system.
Now 100% of the mineral extraction tax from the extraction of natural diamonds goes to regional budgets. The amendments propose for ALROSA to centralize 46% of the mineral extraction tax in the federal budget from March 10 to May 10, 2023, while 54% of the tax will be paid to regional budgets.
Now ALROSA pays 8% of revenue in the form of mineral extraction tax. Since 2021, the tax is calculated based on the actual selling prices, and not from the prices of the price list of the Ministry of Finance, as before, which in the conditions of rising diamond prices leads to an increase in tax deductions.
ALROSA shares reacted to this news with a decline. On the ninth of December, by 15:00 Moscow time, the company's securities lost about 4%. The Moscow Stock exchange index sank by 0.4%, bcs-express.ru writes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished