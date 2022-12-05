Exclusive

Yesterday

05 december 2022

28 november 2022

21 november 2022

14 november 2022

Botswana Diamonds is getting closer to its goal of becoming a diamond producer

Today
Botswana Diamonds is scheduled to begin mining on the Marsfontein waste dumps in South Africa in the first quarter of 2023.
“Mining is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023 on the Marsfontein waste dumps,” said company chairperson John Teeling.
“We mined here previously, but without success. We have identified the causes and the new plan should overcome the previous mining issues.”
He said the Thorny River venture, on which they have spent significant time and money, is likely to begin production in 2023. 
The diamond explorer applied for mining permits which are expected to be issued by mid-2023.
“Thorny River is a kimberlite dyke system which we have demonstrated to be an extension of the Marsfontein and Klipspringer mines”, said Teeling.
“Exploration has identified two deposits which between them contain up to 2 million tonnes. We expect the grade to be between 46 and 74 cpht of good quality diamonds.”
However, he said neither Thorny River nor Marsfontein are company markers, but they will provide cash flow and turn Botswana Diamonds into a diamond producer.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



