05 december 2022

28 november 2022

21 november 2022

14 november 2022

Diamcor achieves an average price of $224.04 per carat in the last tender

Diamcor Mining sold an additional 2,808.84 carats of rough diamonds for gross sales of $629,283.94 at an average price of $224.04 per carat.
The diamonds sold at the company’s second and final tender for the quarter that ended 31 December 2022 were recovered following the processing of quarry material from Krone-Endora at the Venetia project in South Africa.
It said the latest tender brings the total carats sold in the current quarter to 8,327.58, generating gross revenues of about $2,1 million, resulting in an average price of $246.68 for the period. 
This, said Diamcor, represents a 121% increase compared to the 3,776.33 carats tendered and sold in the previous period that ended September 30, 2022. 
“This increase in total carats tendered and sold during this quarter demonstrates the company’s ability to generate significant revenues without the added benefit of any significantly larger high-value rough diamonds, and the positive impact that achieving both of these scenarios could have for our Company moving forward,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.
“Our efforts remain focused on continuing to increase processing volumes and the recovery of larger high-valued rough diamonds moving forward.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


