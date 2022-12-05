Endeavour increases resource estimate of Côte d’Ivoire gold mine by 17%

Endeavour Mining has increased the resource estimate of its Ity mine in Côte d’Ivoire by 17% to 5.2 million ounces (Moz).

Drilling confirmed the continuity of the mineralised system hosting seven deposits located near the processing plant, resulting in a new single resource model for the area, with mineralisation occurring at the West Flotouo, Daapleu, Bakatouo, Colline Sud and Walter deposits.

“Looking ahead, we continue to see significant exploration potential at Ity as we remain on track to achieve our objective of discovering between 3.5 to 4.5Moz of Indicated resources over the 2021-2025 period, with nearly 2.0Moz discovered already,” said company chief executive Sebastien de Montessus.

“At a group level, we are pleased to also be on track to discovering between 15 to 20Moz of Indicated resources over the same period.”

He said Ity is on track to beat its full-year production guidance of 255,000 ounces to 270,000 ounces, and its all-in sustaining cost guidance of $850-$900 per ounce.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished