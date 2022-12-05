Exclusive

“More buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

Endeavour increases resource estimate of Côte d’Ivoire gold mine by 17%

Endeavour Mining has increased the resource estimate of its Ity mine in Côte d’Ivoire by 17% to 5.2 million ounces (Moz).
Drilling confirmed the continuity of the mineralised system hosting seven deposits located near the processing plant, resulting in a new single resource model for the area, with mineralisation occurring at the West Flotouo, Daapleu, Bakatouo, Colline Sud and Walter deposits.
“Looking ahead, we continue to see significant exploration potential at Ity as we remain on track to achieve our objective of discovering between 3.5 to 4.5Moz of Indicated resources over the 2021-2025 period, with nearly 2.0Moz discovered already,” said company chief executive Sebastien de Montessus.
“At a group level, we are pleased to also be on track to discovering between 15 to 20Moz of Indicated resources over the same period.”
He said Ity is on track to beat its full-year production guidance of 255,000 ounces to 270,000 ounces, and its all-in sustaining cost guidance of $850-$900 per ounce.

