ICRA: Rough diamond prices likely to remain firm in FY24

While CPD entities have maintained a strict control over the working capital cycle so far, which has limited their dependance on working capital debt, their ability to do so going forward remains critical from the credit perspective.
Sakshi Suneja, Vice president & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited said "While opening up of other spending avenues, unwinding of surplus liquidity globally and inflationary pressures in key consuming sectors. After witnessing a sparkling performance in FY2022, Indian diamantaires are facing demand moderation in FY2023, led by regions of the US and Europe. The cost pressures also remain elevated due to firm rough prices due to continued controlled and lower than-pre-pandemic supply by mining companies."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished