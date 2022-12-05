ICRA: Rough diamond prices likely to remain firm in FY24

Exclusive

“Yes, we supply machines globally for manufacturing... but more buyers are now waiting for our diamond-growing machines,” says Rahul Gaywala, CEO- Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd (STPL) has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his illustrious tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the global diamond processing industry...

Today

05 december 2022

28 november 2022

21 november 2022

14 november 2022

Today
News

Rough diamond prices are likely to remain firm in FY2024 as no major ramp-up in mining output of rough diamonds is expected over the next two years. This coupled with recessionary pressures, shall continue to exert pressure on the revenues and profit margins of Indian cut and polished diamond (CPD) entities in FY2024, according to credit-rating agency ICRA quoted in Economic Times.
While CPD entities have maintained a strict control over the working capital cycle so far, which has limited their dependance on working capital debt, their ability to do so going forward remains critical from the credit perspective.
Sakshi Suneja, Vice president & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited said "While opening up of other spending avenues, unwinding of surplus liquidity globally and inflationary pressures in key consuming sectors. After witnessing a sparkling performance in FY2022, Indian diamantaires are facing demand moderation in FY2023, led by regions of the US and Europe. The cost pressures also remain elevated due to firm rough prices due to continued controlled and lower than-pre-pandemic supply by mining companies."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished 

