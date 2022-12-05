WGC releases new marketing campaign in India

The World Gold Council launched a multi-media marketing campaign in India on 6 Dec.2022 to create awareness on gold's role in an investment portfolio and drive adoption amongst new-age young investors. The campaign aims to reinforce gold as a versatile asset and highlight its strategic advantage in a digitally connected, and competitive investment market.

The Campaign ‘Power your portfolio with gold’ intends to position gold as a strategic asset and highlights its role in an investment portfolio. Substantiating investors’ faith in gold, it also highlights how gold is an effective portfolio diversifier that maintains its value and provides stable returns over the years.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Arti Saxena, Head of Marketing, India, World Gold Council, said, "Our research indicates that whilst the majority of Indians prefer savings in gold after term deposits, young investors are less likely to choose it. This campaign highlights gold’s attractiveness to young modern Indian investors as an integral part of their portfolio. Our film showcases stories of young investors pursuing their passion, chasing dreams and making bold decisions in life, without any fear of financial uncertainty because of the presence of gold in their investment portfolio. Be it physical gold or digital, it should be the preferred go-to savings vehicle to balance, diversify and secure one’s portfolio.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished