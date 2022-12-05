Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

07 november 2022

WGC releases new marketing campaign in India

The World Gold Council launched a multi-media marketing campaign in India on 6 Dec.2022 to create awareness on gold's role in an investment portfolio and drive adoption amongst new-age young investors. The campaign aims to reinforce gold as a versatile asset and highlight its strategic advantage in a digitally connected, and competitive investment market.

The Campaign ‘Power your portfolio with gold’ intends to position gold as a strategic asset and highlights its role in an investment portfolio. Substantiating investors’ faith in gold, it also highlights how gold is an effective portfolio diversifier that maintains its value and provides stable returns over the years.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Arti Saxena, Head of Marketing, India, World Gold Council, said, "Our research indicates that whilst the majority of Indians prefer savings in gold after term deposits, young investors are less likely to choose it. This campaign highlights gold’s attractiveness to young modern Indian investors as an integral part of their portfolio. Our film showcases stories of young investors pursuing their passion, chasing dreams and making bold decisions in life, without any fear of financial uncertainty because of the presence of gold in their investment portfolio. Be it physical gold or digital, it should be the preferred go-to savings vehicle to balance, diversify and secure one’s portfolio.”

 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

