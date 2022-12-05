Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

07 november 2022

CMOC hits back as Congo's Gecamines seeks damages in copper, cobalt mine dispute

Today
News

CMOC, formerly known as China Molybdenum, has criticised excessive fees from the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) state-owned mining company Gecamines, which is demanding compensation for higher copper and cobalt reserves at its Tenke Fungurume mine.

Kinshasa alleged that CMOC undervalued the mine's reserves to reduce the royalties it pays to Gecamines, which owns 20% of Tenke Fungurume Mining (TFM).

"If we have to evaluate all the lost revenue, we are beyond $ 7 billion," Gecamines deputy director general Leon Mwine Kabiena was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"We told … CMOC that if they didn't have enough money to pay the full amount, they should look at how to compensate with the shares and deposits."

Gecamines didn't explain how they came up with the $7 billion figure.

The Chinese miner denied any wrongdoing.

"We trust and accept fair evaluation by independent international third-party if there were any opposing views to the additional reserves, but we would not accept any groundless wild overcharges as manipulated by few from GCM Read full story," said CMOC spokesman Vincent Zhou.

Under a 2010 agreement between Gecamines and TFM, TFM is required to pay Gecamines an additional $1.2 million in royalties for every 100,000 tonnes of copper reserves in excess of a baseline of 2.5 million tonnes.

Gecamines is allegedly asking CMOC for between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in cash and a larger stake of between 49% and 51% in TFM.

 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version