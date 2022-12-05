Exclusive

Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...

05 december 2022

Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky

The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...

28 november 2022

Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?

Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...

21 november 2022

The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai

Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...

14 november 2022

It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment

Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...

07 november 2022

Lucapa recovers 20 diamonds from Lulo kimberlite bulk sample

Lucapa Diamond has recovered 20 diamonds weighing 15.51 carats from the initial processing of the Lulo kimberlite L164 bulk sample by the stand-alone kimberlite bulk sample facility in Angola.

The diamond recovered represented a preliminary grade of about 2.5 carats per one hundred cubic metres.

It said five diamonds weighing more than 1 carat have been recovered so far from about 3.5 hectares of kimberlite, the largest stone weighing 1.95 carats.

The average size of diamonds recovered to date is 0.78 carats per stone, some of which have been classified as Type IIa by the Yehuda Colorimeter.

“While the processing of the kimberlite bulk sample is continuing, these initial diamond recoveries already represent the highest diamond count and carat weight of diamonds recovered from any kimberlite bulk sample processed at Lulo to date,” said Lucapa.

The miner said processing of the remainder of the approximately 3,200m3 fractured kimberlite bulk sample is continuing and a full reconciliation of processed volumes back to in situ tonnages and tonnages will be made upon completion of processing.

 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

