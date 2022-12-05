Christie’s December Magnificent Jewels auction achieved a total of $58,772,000

Christie’s December 6th Magnificent Jewels auction achieved a total of $58,772,000.

The auction saw exceptional results for diamonds and colored diamonds. Leading the sale was a Fancy Blue Diamond of 31.62 carats, the largest ever to appear at auction, which sold for $11,840,000.

Additional highlights included a Magnificent Diamond Pendant Necklace of 86.64 carats, which sold for $5,700,000, and an Important Graff Colored Diamond Brooch of 107.46 carats which sold for $2,580,000. An Important Diamond Ring of 51.60 carats was purchased for $2,460,000 by William Goldberg.

Other notable results include an Art Deco Sapphire and Diamond Pendant which sold for $1,380,000, nearly 10 times its low estimate, and a pair of Heart-Shaped Colored Diamond Earrings which also sold for $1,380,000, more than 5 times their low estimate.

Rounding out the sale were impressive results for signed jewels including a Van Cleef & Arpels ‘Bouquet’ Brooch, formerly from the Collection of Eva 'Evita' Perón, which sold for $195,300, and a Van Cleef & Arpels Ruby and Emerald ‘Mystery-Set’ Flower Brooch, which realized $1,197,000.



