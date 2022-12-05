Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Precious stones are still a good investment
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mubri, an association that brings together more than 2,000 women and men working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain, Italy...
05 december 2022
Lab-grown diamond jewellery sales to breach the 10% mark for the first time this year – Zimnisky
The supply and demand for man-made diamonds had been on an increase in recent years, much to the discomfort of the natural diamonds industry. Some companies in the mid-stream segment of the natural diamond industry are now involved in the lab-grown business...
28 november 2022
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
21 november 2022
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
Christie’s December Magnificent Jewels auction achieved a total of $58,772,000
The auction saw exceptional results for diamonds and colored diamonds. Leading the sale was a Fancy Blue Diamond of 31.62 carats, the largest ever to appear at auction, which sold for $11,840,000.
Additional highlights included a Magnificent Diamond Pendant Necklace of 86.64 carats, which sold for $5,700,000, and an Important Graff Colored Diamond Brooch of 107.46 carats which sold for $2,580,000. An Important Diamond Ring of 51.60 carats was purchased for $2,460,000 by William Goldberg.
Other notable results include an Art Deco Sapphire and Diamond Pendant which sold for $1,380,000, nearly 10 times its low estimate, and a pair of Heart-Shaped Colored Diamond Earrings which also sold for $1,380,000, more than 5 times their low estimate.
Rounding out the sale were impressive results for signed jewels including a Van Cleef & Arpels ‘Bouquet’ Brooch, formerly from the Collection of Eva 'Evita' Perón, which sold for $195,300, and a Van Cleef & Arpels Ruby and Emerald ‘Mystery-Set’ Flower Brooch, which realized $1,197,000.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished